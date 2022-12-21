See All Oncologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Lea Krekow, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lea Krekow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Onc Ctr

Dr. Krekow works at Texas Breast Specialists in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bedford
    1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 359-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Dec 21, 2022
    Very relaxed, heart warming. She has a way of making you feel like no matter what you ask is the most important thing, let’s discuss, never hurry’s through the appointment. Very thorough.
    MacKellar Helen — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lea Krekow, MD
    About Dr. Lea Krekow, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982641361
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Onc Ctr
    Residency
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr-Bexar Cty Hosp
    Internship
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lea Krekow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krekow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krekow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krekow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krekow works at Texas Breast Specialists in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Krekow’s profile.

    Dr. Krekow has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krekow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Krekow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krekow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krekow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krekow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

