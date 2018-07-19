See All Psychiatrists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD

Adult Psychiatry
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Kirkland works at Lea H Kirkland MD in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Locations

    Lea Harrell Kirkland, MD, PA
    2990 Bethesda Pl Ste 606A, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 774-1755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 19, 2018
DR.Kirkland is a Highly intelligent,well mannered psychiatrist.Ive been to 3 others and none match up.She has helped me so so much.She has high knowledge of medication,and very reputable knowledge of Psychology.Id reccomend her to anyone out there struggling.
Z in Winston-Salem — Jul 19, 2018
About Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD

  • Adult Psychiatry
  • English
Education & Certifications

  • Child/Adolescent Psychiatry/Wake Forest University-Baptist Medical Center
Residency
  • General Psychiatry/Wake Forest University-Baptist Medical Center
Internship
  • Moses Cone Hospital
Medical Education
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lea Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kirkland works at Lea H Kirkland MD in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

