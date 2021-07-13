Overview

Dr. Lea Harracksingh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.



Dr. Harracksingh works at LEA HARRACKSINGH MD in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.