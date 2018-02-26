Overview

Dr. Lea Gottfredsen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Gottfredsen works at Queen City Medical Associates in Manchester, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.