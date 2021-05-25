Dr. Lea Blackwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lea Blackwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lea Blackwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Blackwell works at
Locations
Florida Urology Physicians7451 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 936-0441
cape coral14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 302, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 936-0441
Outpatient Rehabilitation - Regional Cancer Center8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 1001, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 936-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lea Blackwell is a very good doctor. Explain everything easy to understand, never in a rush and very kind. My experience was very good. I recommend her and will go back again if I need too. Also a good staff.
About Dr. Lea Blackwell, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356508410
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwell.
