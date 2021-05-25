Overview

Dr. Lea Blackwell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Blackwell works at Blackwell Breast Surgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.