Dr. Lea Bannister, MD
Overview
Dr. Lea Bannister, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Bannister works at
Locations
Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association, PC (MOGA)6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 401, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 843-1500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association, PC (MOGA)7705 Poplar Ave Ste 210, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 843-1500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. who gives time to listen and help resolve issues. I would highly recommend to anyone suffering with fertility or menstrual disorders.
About Dr. Lea Bannister, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bannister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bannister accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bannister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannister.
