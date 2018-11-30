Overview

Dr. Lea Bannister, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bannister works at Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association, PC (MOGA) in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.