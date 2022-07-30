Dr. Le Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Le Le, DO
Overview
Dr. Le Le, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd14416 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-8960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
- 3 14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 200, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a robotic Inguinal hernia repair with mesh & umbilical hernia repair (sutures) Dr. Le Le did a phenomenal job. Little to no pain, minimal scaring . I was back to normal day to day operations within a week & back to working out within a month. Dr. Le Le is a beast with that robot, in my opinion based on my experience he has to be one of the best in Arizona. I am very satisfied, exceeded my expectations. Thank you Dr. Le Le !!
About Dr. Le Le, DO
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1326295593
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
