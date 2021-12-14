Dr. Le He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Le He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Le He, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. He works at
Locations
Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates3831 Piper St Ste S450, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5135
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. She knows what she’s doing and has great bedside manner.
About Dr. Le He, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144510181
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
