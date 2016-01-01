Overview

Dr. Bup Le, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Le works at Si-2-Kids Care in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.