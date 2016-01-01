See All Pediatricians in Westminster, CA
Dr. Bup Le, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. Bup Le, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.

Dr. Le works at Si-2-Kids Care in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Si-2-kidscare
    14554 Brookhurst St, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 839-8282

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    1.6
    About Dr. Bup Le, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801984596
    • UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
