Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Le-Chu Su, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 12 E 86th Street12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Su was my doctor at Cleveland Clinic. She is the best. She actually cares and will sit with you and listen to what you have to say. I was so sad when she left the clinic. I would have stayed with her until she retired if she were still up here. Love her.
About Dr. Le-Chu Su, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1457428781
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.