Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le Baez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Le Baez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Baez works at
Locations
Pima Anesthesia6365 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 230, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 886-1071
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quickly and accurately determined my problem and immediately scheduled surgery to correct it. after reviewing my options and letting me decided how I wanted to proceed. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Le Baez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821039314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.