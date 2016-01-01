Overview

Dr. Lazo Pipovski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pipovski works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.