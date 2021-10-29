Overview

Dr. Lazaro Vigoa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Vigoa works at Maria I Prieto MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.