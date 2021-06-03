Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeraniec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec, MD
Overview
Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-7617
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Pomeraniec to anyone wanting compassionate and skillful assistance with mental health issues.
About Dr. Lazaro Pomeraniec, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801817705
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomeraniec has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomeraniec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomeraniec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pomeraniec has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomeraniec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pomeraniec speaks Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomeraniec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomeraniec.
