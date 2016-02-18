Overview

Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Nephrology Associates of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.