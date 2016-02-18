Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD
Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
Locations
1
Nephrology Associates1101 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2210
2
Nephrology Associates2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 894-4693
3
St Cloud Dialysis4750 Old Canoe Creek Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 498-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit with Dr. Delgado. He took time to hear and discuss health concerns and recommended additional medications to improve conditions. He was thoughtful of concerns and suggested generic medications to save prescription expenses. Everyone in the office was helpful and professional!
About Dr. Lazaro Delgado, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972579779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Nephrology
