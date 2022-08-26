Overview

Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.