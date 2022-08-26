See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD

Nephrology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7015 Almeda Rd Ste 7, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 416-5216
  2. 2
    Medical Center Kidney Clinic
    2254 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-9909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertension
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245419241
    Education & Certifications

    • Wash U-Barnes Hosp
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Dalhousie U Affil Hosp
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lazaro Cherem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherem has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

