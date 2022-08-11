Overview

Dr. Lazaro Chapa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Chapa works at Valley Community Health Care in North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.