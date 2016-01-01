Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazaro Alonso, MD
Overview
Dr. Lazaro Alonso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Lazaro V. Alonso M.d. A Medical Corp.15216 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-7875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lazaro Alonso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alonso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
