Overview

Dr. Layne Smith, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Granger Medical Clinic - Corner Canyon Obstetrics & Gynecology in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.