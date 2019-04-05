Overview

Dr. Layne Sandridge, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sandridge works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.