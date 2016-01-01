Dr. Layne Reusser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reusser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layne Reusser, MD
Overview
Dr. Layne Reusser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Wesley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Aziz R. Maksoud MD PA9350 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 265-1308
- 2 9315 E 35th St N Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 265-1308
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke Hospital
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Layne Reusser, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003879974
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
