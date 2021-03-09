Dr. Layne Kumetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layne Kumetz, MD
Overview
Dr. Layne Kumetz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kumetz works at
Locations
-
1
Layne Kumetz M.D.6330 San Vicente Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 634-9996
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumetz?
Please Dr. Is not all about visit just one on one with you on health issues through you email. Emeka from Nigeria.
About Dr. Layne Kumetz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033249941
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumetz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumetz works at
Dr. Kumetz speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.