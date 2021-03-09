Overview

Dr. Layne Kumetz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kumetz works at Layne Kumetz M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.