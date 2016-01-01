Dr. Layla N Van Doren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Doren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layla N Van Doren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Layla N Van Doren, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Van Doren works at
Locations
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Layla N Van Doren, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1467897967
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
