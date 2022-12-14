Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville
Dr. Jaffree works at
Locations
1
Greater Atlanta Womens Healthcare550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1470, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 589-2670
2
Gynecology & Obstetrics Of Dekalb2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 190, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-9307Monday8:00am - 4:15pm
3
Gynecology & Obstetrics of Dekalb1805 Parke Plaza Cir Ste 102, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Directions (770) 469-9961Monday8:00am - 4:15pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday8:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
Wanted to give Thanks to Dr. Layla Jaffree for delivering my baby girl via c-section and my tubal ligation. I was so nervous but she reassured me that I was in great hands with her with both surgeries. She was very thorough about what would take place during both surgeries. My incisions are barely noticeable and have healed so well. Ladies please look her up if you are looking for quality care for pregnancy or overall women health.
About Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1386919587
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffree has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffree accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffree.
