Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville

Dr. Jaffree works at Greater Atlanta Womens Hlthcr in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Stone Mountain, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Atlanta Womens Healthcare
    550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1470, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 589-2670
    Gynecology & Obstetrics Of Dekalb
    2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 190, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 299-9307
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Gynecology & Obstetrics of Dekalb
    1805 Parke Plaza Cir Ste 102, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 469-9961
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Preeclampsia

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Wanted to give Thanks to Dr. Layla Jaffree for delivering my baby girl via c-section and my tubal ligation. I was so nervous but she reassured me that I was in great hands with her with both surgeries. She was very thorough about what would take place during both surgeries. My incisions are barely noticeable and have healed so well. Ladies please look her up if you are looking for quality care for pregnancy or overall women health.
    Sabrina Johnson — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386919587
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine/Jacksonville
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Layla Jaffree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffree has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffree. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

