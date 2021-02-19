Overview

Dr. Lay-Hwa Lou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Lou works at California Cardiovascular Consultants in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.