Overview

Dr. Laxmi Veligati, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Veligati works at Mosaic Life Care at St.Joseph in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.