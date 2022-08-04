Overview

Dr. Laxmi Kondapalli, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Kondapalli works at Colorado Ctr for Reproductive Medicine in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.