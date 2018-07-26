Overview

Dr. Laxmi Dhakal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from QINGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Dhakal works at Wesley Medical in Wichita, KS with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.