Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Koya works at Elite Digestive Specialists in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lewisville
    118 Lynn Ave Ste 500, Lewisville, TX 75057 (214) 888-0670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 28, 2022
    I have often believed that no matter how great a letter is it can nor happen without great people around him or her. This is certainly the case with Dr L. Deepika Koya. It goes without saying that Dr Koya is a great doctor, but she has one of the best staff that helps her. They are attentive, kind, and always helpful. They have always helped me get my meds on time
    Dr. Koya's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Koya

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1205883832
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laxmi Koya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koya works at Elite Digestive Specialists in Lewisville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Koya’s profile.

    Dr. Koya has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Koya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

