Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (237)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Nayak works at Nayak Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nayak Plastic Surgery Center
    607 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-5438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Eyelid Disorders
Facelift
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 237 ratings
    Patient Ratings (237)
    5 Star
    (218)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2019
    I never leave reviews, if that tells you how impressed I am with Dr. Nayak and his staff. He is more than just incredibly talented - he is kind and caring and he has this way of making all of his patients feel important and valued. I was new to the area having moved from a city with some wonderful doctors and was so nervous about trying a new doctor in a new part of the country. To be honest, I like Dr. Mike better than any doctor I have ever seen - and I've seen some GREAT ones!
    KLA — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306811179
    Education & Certifications

    • Aafprs
    • Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard U
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayak works at Nayak Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nayak’s profile.

    237 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

