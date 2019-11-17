Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD
Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med.
Nayak Plastic Surgery Center607 S Lindbergh Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 991-5438
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I never leave reviews, if that tells you how impressed I am with Dr. Nayak and his staff. He is more than just incredibly talented - he is kind and caring and he has this way of making all of his patients feel important and valued. I was new to the area having moved from a city with some wonderful doctors and was so nervous about trying a new doctor in a new part of the country. To be honest, I like Dr. Mike better than any doctor I have ever seen - and I've seen some GREAT ones!
About Dr. Laxmeesh Nayak, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306811179
Education & Certifications
- Aafprs
- Mass Genl Hosp/Harvard U
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak speaks Spanish.
237 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.