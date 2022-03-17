Overview

Dr. Laxman Ramani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Ramani works at Eagles Landing OB/GYN Assocs in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.