Overview

Dr. Lawton Shick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Shick works at Drtmth Htchck Intrnl Mdcn/Pdtrc in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Anal or Rectal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.