Dr. Lawton Shick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawton Shick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Shick works at
Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Manchester Laboratory100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 629-1266Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 314-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shick showed a grace and proficiency at an early age. Lawrence Hubert
About Dr. Lawton Shick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821071747
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shick has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Anal or Rectal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shick speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shick.
