Overview

Dr. Lawson Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Richter works at Compassionate Care for Women in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.