Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    1200 W Algonquin Rd Bldg M, Palatine, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 725-8401
    2160 S 1st Ave Ste 2700, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-8372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Myasthenia Gravis

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    I was referred to him when my Dr wasn't available. I really liked the way he listened, checked my past&other drs notes. He didn't rush things. I was very pleased with him
    Lucy s. — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467608943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeidman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeidman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

