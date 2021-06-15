Overview

Dr. Lawrence Zeidman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.