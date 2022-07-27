Dr. Larry Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Yeung, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Yeung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Locations
UF Health1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
UF Health Urology - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yeung researched and obtained approvals for a new treatment procedure for a urethral stricture. He and his team performed the procedure without complication and I have received 100% of the intended corrective action benefit. He is a no-nonsense doctor, patient outcome focused, with a superb staff supporting him. He and UF Urology should rank among the top in all of Florida!
About Dr. Larry Yeung, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104909548
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeung has seen patients for Circumcision, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Orchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.
