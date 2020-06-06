Overview

Dr. Lawrence Woodard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Woodard works at Omni Eye Services in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.