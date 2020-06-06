Dr. Lawrence Woodard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Woodard, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Woodard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Woodard works at
Locations
Omni Eye5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0814
Novamed Eye Surgery Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 240, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 257-0814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient, thorough, and very respectful of my concerns. An amazing surgeon too!
About Dr. Lawrence Woodard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790713931
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodard has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.