Dr. Lawrence Wolk, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Wolk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Aurora750 Potomac St Ste L23, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (303) 963-0544
-
2
SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Lawrence Wolk, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolk accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolk speaks Spanish.
Dr. Wolk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.