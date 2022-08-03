See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (36)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Whicker Jr works at Neurological Medicine PA in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Medicine PA
    7500 Hanover Pkwy Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-7944
  2. 2
    Neurological Medicine PA
    7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 430, Laurel, MD 20707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-7944
  3. 3
    Anne Arundel Urology PA
    14999 Health Center Dr Ste 201, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 982-7944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Vertigo

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Best neurologist ever
    Sandra Whitt — Aug 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891701694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whicker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whicker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whicker Jr has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Cerebrovascular Disease and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whicker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Whicker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whicker Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whicker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whicker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

