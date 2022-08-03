Dr. Whicker Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD
Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Neurological Medicine PA7500 Hanover Pkwy Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-7944
Neurological Medicine PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 430, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 982-7944
Anne Arundel Urology PA14999 Health Center Dr Ste 201, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 982-7944
Best neurologist ever
About Dr. Lawrence Whicker Jr, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891701694
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Whicker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whicker Jr.
