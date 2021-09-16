Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Of Georgia4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 360, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 971-1533Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 2:45pm
-
2
Marietta/East Cobb3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 365, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 971-1533
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weiss has treated me for several years for migraines and various sinus issues. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, patient, action-oriented and willing to explore options to provide the best plan of care. It is easy to communicate with his staff (a live person answers the phone!) and his surgical coordinator Lauren is hands down the most talented I have ever experienced. If his schedule is too booked when you need an appointment, have faith that his physician assistant Caroline will take good care of you.
About Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1912996422
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
- Tulane University Hospital And Clis
- Tulane Affiliated Hosps
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
