Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (226)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Weiss works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Lehighton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists
    250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Bethlehem
    2901 Emrick Blvd Ste 112, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 973-6200
  3. 3
    OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton
    1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 386-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (199)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I'm very satisfied with the care that I've been getting from Dr Weiss. He listens & answers any questions He explains your care Thank you
    Dgwinnett — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
