Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD
Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists250 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 973-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Bethlehem2901 Emrick Blvd Ste 112, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 973-6200
OAA Orthopaedic Specialists - Lehighton1241 Blakeslee Boulevard Dr E, Lehighton, PA 18235 Directions (570) 386-9919
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
I'm very satisfied with the care that I've been getting from Dr Weiss. He listens & answers any questions He explains your care Thank you
About Dr. Lawrence Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033116421
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
