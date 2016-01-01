Dr. Lawrence Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Weisberg, MD
Dr. Lawrence Weisberg, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper University Health Care3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1235235128
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
