Overview

Dr. Lawrence Weinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Weinberg works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.