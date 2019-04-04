Dr. Lawrence Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Weinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Weinberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lawrence A Weinberg MD INC18915 Nordhoff St Ste 7, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (747) 237-7041Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinberg?
Ive been seeing dr weinberg for several years now and hes been so helpful to me that now my entire family sees him. Hes a brilliant dr he always os helpful and goes above and beyond as a listener to my problems. Id recommend him to anyone who needs a really good dr. Very thankful for his help.
About Dr. Lawrence Weinberg, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730296443
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinberg works at
Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.