Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lawrence Wang, MD is a dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. He currently practices at Dermatological Care Inc. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatological Care Inc
    10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 401, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-5660

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

  • Dermatology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English, Chinese
  • Male
  • 1376568980
Education & Certifications

  • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(11)
