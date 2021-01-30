Dr. Lawrence Volz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Volz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Geddy Outpatient Center400 Sentara Cir Ste 310, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like Dr Volz very much but he has relegated office visits to a nurse practitioner whom I do not trust. Currently evaluating my options. Dr Volz is a 10/10. The nurse practitioner I rate a 3/10. Looking for suggestions.. dr Habibi has been recommended.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821076860
- Hospital Of University Penn
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Volz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
