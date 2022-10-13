Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
Children & Family Care Associates1414 Crain Hwy N Ste 6A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-7901
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Vidaver, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1578778585
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
- Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- York University, Toronto, Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidaver speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidaver.
