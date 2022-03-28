Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ukpong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiac Disease Consultants1 Sweet Bay Ct Ste B, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 891-9087
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 890-3587
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a heart attack and he was my Dr. At Colquitt Regional hospital. I don’t have have a regular Dr. And my last surgery was 20 years ago. I was beyond scared to the point of throwing up worrying about the procedure. Dr. Not only validated my feelings and didn’t belittle my fears but made sure I knew I was in great hands, calmed me and never once made me feel like I was a burden or an idiot to be so scared. It truly meant do very much to me that . He made sure I was ok not just physically but mentally too. I have never had that before and I truly appreciate him for doing that for me. Plus followed up on me twice in one day to make sure I was ok.
About Dr. Lawrence Ukpong, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376700807
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ukpong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ukpong accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ukpong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukpong has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukpong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukpong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukpong.
