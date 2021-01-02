Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tychsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Locations
Washington University - Children's Eye Center1 Childrens Pl Ste 3110, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6026
Children's Hospital Specialty Care Center Pharmacy13001 North Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 454-6026
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My granddaughter who is almost 13 years old has been with Dr. Tyschen since she was 8 months old. She was born with a cataract in her left eye and has experienced strabismus in both eyes. Dr. Tyschen has always been kind and has taken the time to answer any and all questions. My granddaughter has had 8 surgeries to correct her vision conditions. I would highly recommend Dr. Tyschen.
About Dr. Lawrence Tychsen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tychsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tychsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tychsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tychsen has seen patients for Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Diplopia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tychsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tychsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tychsen.
