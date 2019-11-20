Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Tucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Tucker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Locations
Counseling For Couples, Families and Children4000 MacArthur Blvd Ste 600, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 202-6818
Amen Clinics3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 266-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tucker is very kind and compassionate. He listens very well and asks questions. He is easy to talk to and doesn’t judge. He, and his staff, are extremely reliable and punctual. They have always returned my phone calls within less than a few hours. It is very easy to speak with his staff and I have never had problems getting in an appointment, or making changes to one, especially during busy school and holiday seasons. He is top notch at getting back to you with medication refills. I’ve NEVER had a more reliable doctor as far as calling me back. He doesn’t push the medication issue though. He also works with you and your child with biofeedback, lifestyle changes, exercise/mobility and incorporation of nutrition/dietary changes. We are pleased with Dr. Tucker and I hope to obtain more of his knowledge and expertise as my child enters adulthood.
About Dr. Lawrence Tucker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Fellowship UCLA
- UCLA Med Ctr/ UCLA D Geffen School
- UCLA
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Alcohol Withdrawal and Opioid Withdrawal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.