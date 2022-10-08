Dr. Lawrence Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Tierney, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Tierney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Tierney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 201, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierney?
I have read some of these reviews and do not understand some of the low ratings. Some were not even a concern with him personally. I Have been with Dr Tierney for over 30 years...He is very Knowledgeable and Professional. He explains everything and answers any questions you may have. He has a deep concern for your health and well being. Like most Doctors he is very busy and sometimes it is hard to get a early appointment. However now he does have a Nurse Practitioner who can get you in very fast and Dr Tierney reviews all of her appt notes.
About Dr. Lawrence Tierney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053440222
Education & Certifications
- Bs Pollak Hospital
- Nj College Jersey City Med Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.