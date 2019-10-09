Overview

Dr. Lawrence Teruel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Teruel works at Mountain View Family Care Plc in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Orbital Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.